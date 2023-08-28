China Markets Rally As Authorities Take Steps To Lift Sentiment

Traders had been expecting more forceful steps after recent efforts by authorities failed to arrest the market’s slide. Measures announced Sunday included a reduction in the levy charged on stock trades to 0.1% to 0.05% as of Aug. 28, the first cut since 2008. The China Securities Regulatory Commission also restricted share sales by top stakeholders at firms whose stock prices have fallen below certain levels. It cut margin ratios for leveraged trades and said it will slow the pace of IPOs citing “recent market conditions.”