China Investment Bank Bans Bearish Research, Wealth Displays

One of China’s largest investment banks has warned its analysts against making any bearish calls and to avoid showing off their lavish lifestyle, as Beijing continues to clamp down on well-paid bankers.

Analysts at China International Capital Corp. are barred from sharing negative comments about the economy or markets in both public and private discussions, according to an internal memo sent to the research department this month and seen by Bloomberg News. Employees should also avoid wearing luxury brands or revealing their compensation to third parties, the memo said.

The directive underscores the increasing level of self-scrutiny at Chinese financial institutions after authorities lashed out this year at bankers’ “hedonistic” lifestyles, and ordered them to comply with President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive. It also highlights concern among international investors that China is increasingly restricting access to transparent data and research in the world’s second-largest economy.

While Xi has vowed to make the country a more attractive place for foreign capital, his government has also been curbing the availability of some economic statistics and cracking down on consultants that help global fund managers make investment decisions in China. Among recent examples of pushback against negative commentary, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts attracted a wave of criticism in July after publishing a bearish report on Chinese banks.

CICC didn’t respond to a request for comment.