China Industrial Profits Rise Again As Growth Stabilises

(Bloomberg) -- China’s industrial companies saw profits rise in September for a second straight month, although the slump earlier this year means their profits are still lower than last year.
Industrial profits increased 11.9% from a year earlier, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. That comes after a 17.2% surge in August, which was the first expansion in more than a year. For the first nine months of 2023, profits fell 9% from a year ago.
“Market demand continued to improve, and industrial production expanded stably,” NBS statistician Yu Weining said in a statement accompanying the release.
The continued improvement in industrial profits suggested demand is likely recovering as the government ramped up measures to aid growth while companies probably approach the end of a destocking cycle.
China’s economy gained momentum in the third quarter as consumers stepped up spending on everything from restaurants to cars. Better-than-expected economic data for the three months ended September means the country will likely achieve its full-year growth target of around 5%. For September alone, industrial production maintained a 4.5% growth, better than economists’ estimates.
That said, the increase in industrial profits in the last two months was far from enough to recoup the lost earnings the companies suffered in the previous months this year. Industrial profits’ contraction in the first nine months indicates that the firms hardly benefited from the economy’s overall growth of 5.2% in the first three quarters.
Uncertainty also remains for their profitability going forward, as the housing market is still a serious drag on the economic outlook as home prices and property investment continued to contract.
