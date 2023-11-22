How Huawei’s Chipmaker Turned U.S. Sanctions Into A China Success Story

The accomplishments of SMIC, as the Shanghai company is known, are all the more surprising because it’s been hit by US restrictions for more than a decade and was formally blacklisted in 2020. The Commerce Department is supposed to wield broad control over the company’s purchases of any equipment or software with American inputs, but the agency continued to issue licenses to SMIC suppliers in at least certain cases. US lawmakers and industry experts are now calling for the Biden administration to crack down further, even at the risk of fraying US-China tensions.