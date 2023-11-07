China Gives Rare Show Of Support To Distressed Developer Vanke
China Vanke Co., whose dollar bonds tumbled to distressed levels last month, received a strong show of support from officials.
(Bloomberg) -- After letting two of the world’s biggest property developers plunge into default, Chinese authorities are attempting to save a third industry giant from following suit.
China Vanke Co., whose dollar bonds tumbled to distressed levels last month, received an unusually strong show of support from officials in its hometown of Shenzhen on Monday.
In an online call with financial firms, the city’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Management Commission said it has confidence in Vanke and enough cash and tools to support the builder if needed, according to people who listened into the call. State-owned Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Vanke’s largest shareholder, said it has no plans to cut its stake and is actively preparing to purchase Vanke’s publicly-traded bonds at the right time.
The comments contrast with more muted official efforts to restore market confidence in China Evergrande Group and Country Garden Holdings Co., both of which have defaulted on bonds and are facing uncertain futures that include drastic restructurings or possibly liquidation. As China’s property crisis heads into its fourth year, authorities at both the national and local level have expressed greater urgency to stem the fallout from a sector that by some estimates accounts for about a quarter of economic output.
Creditors to Vanke, the country’s second-largest developer by contracted sales, cheered the news. The firm’s dollar bonds rose by as much as 1 cent Tuesday morning after several surged by a record 12 cents Monday. They were last indicated in a range from 54 to 95 cents, with the notes coming due next year at the higher end.
The disparity in the prices highlights how at least for the near term investor concerns have eased substantially, even as longer-term uncertainty about repayment prospects persists.
The builder said in a statement after the call that it “will definitely repay offshore and onshore debt on time,” and that the “market doesn’t need to worry about that at all.”
Whether this marks a turning point for the broader property industry is unclear. Vanke’s government-backing via Shenzhen distinguishes it from other privately run developers that have struggled to gain access to financing despite recent government efforts to provide more funding. Its investment-grade peer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd.’s dollar bonds are still traded at low levels below 50 cents.
Still, putting a line under the Vanke selloff would help authorities reduce the risk of another major property giant collapsing while they grapple with the fallout at Country Garden, Evergrande and a slew of other smaller distressed developers.
