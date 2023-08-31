BQPrimeBusiness NewsChina Funds Cap Longest Hong Kong Stock Buying Spree Since April
ADVERTISEMENT

China Funds Cap Longest Hong Kong Stock Buying Spree Since April

Chinese onshore investors have bought Hong Kong-listed shares on a net basis for eight-straight sessions, the longest streak since April.

31 Aug 2023, 7:41 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
An electronic screen displays the stock figures for companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Chinese stocks suffered another deep selloff on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
An electronic screen displays the stock figures for companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Chinese stocks suffered another deep selloff on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese onshore investors have bought Hong Kong-listed shares on a net basis for eight-straight sessions, the longest streak since April, helping boost the sense that stability may be returning to the market.

The buying spree started on August 21, when the Hang Seng Index fell to its lowest level since November amid weak sentiment over lack of potent stimulus to boost the economy. The gauge has gained nearly 5% since then as authorities announced more market-boosting measures.

Investors bought HK$2.8 billion ($357 million) worth of Meituan shares during August 21-25, making the food-delivery service provider the most heavily bought stock via trading links. It was followed by around HK$1.4 billion buying each for Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng Inc. and telecom provider China Mobile Ltd., according to the latest data on individual stocks available on Bloomberg.

China Funds Cap Longest Hong Kong Stock Buying Spree Since April

--With assistance from Jason Siu.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT