The Little Known Metals Giant That Rules A Global Market

Already, China’s new export controls have sparked a fresh hunt to exploit mineral reserves of gallium and germanium in the US, Congo and elsewhere. With governments pledging support for those efforts, there’s a growing expectation that miners and refiners in the US and Europe will be looking more closely at the critical byproducts in their portfolio. “We’ve seen time and again in these markets that the tap can get turned off very suddenly and then everyone panics,” said Sarah Gordon, CEO and co-founder of risk management consultancy Satarla in London. “But it’s going to take a lot of courage to do something about it, given that it will be hugely expensive and risky to shore up these supply chains.”