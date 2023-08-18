China Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York

China’s property debt crisis is rapidly deepening, as it heads into its fourth year. Developers accustomed to binging on debt to fuel development sprees experienced the first inkling of change in 2020. That’s when authorities laid out “three red lines” that set leverage benchmarks builders had to meet if they wanted to borrow more money. Chinese junk dollar bonds, largely issued by developers, have fallen into distress, with average prices now at about 65 cents, according to a Bloomberg index.