China Ending Years-Long Crackdown Restores Optimism As Tech Giants Report

Tuesday: Indonesia’s GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO IJ) may post a 13% increase in gross revenue, estimates show. Still, the gross transaction value may be relatively weak due to long holidays during the quarter, Citi analysts Ferry Wong and Ryan Davis wrote in a note. Chief Executive Andre Soelistyo, who helped build the company over the past eight years, was replaced by Patrick Walujo in June. GoTo’s shares have fallen around 76% since a peak in June last year as tight competition has kept the firm in the red. The outlook is expected to improve slightly in the second half as Indonesia boosts spending ahead of the election, Citi said.