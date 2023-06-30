China’s Economic Woes Are Multiplying — And Xi Jinping Has No Easy Fix

Local governments are themselves under financing pressure. They had come to rely on land sales to property developers to top up their coffers, but that source of revenue is drying up due to the housing downturn.

With the central bank now starting to cut rates, and cities across the country lowering the down-payment requirements and removing restrictions on buying multiple properties, the lackluster state of the property market might gradually change. But massive oversupply means it will take a while for any property stimulus to flow through to actual housing construction, if it does at all.

Back in Hangzhou, home prices in some neighborhoods are down almost 30% from a peak in late 2021, according to multiple real estate agents. The slump is an abrupt change for the affluent city that served as host to the Group of 20 summit back in 2016. At the time, Xi said it showcased “what has been achieved in the great course of reform and opening-up China has embarked upon.”

“I’ve never seen such a fast decline in such a short period of time in Hangzhou,” said an agent surnamed Gao who has worked in the industry in the city for almost a decade, asking to be identified by her last name because she wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. “It’s completely a buyer’s market now.”

Wang, the wife of an Alibaba employee, listed one of the couple’s two apartments in the city for sale in early June after a round of job cuts at the tech giant.

“For the first time, the layoff news made me rethink whether the mortgages we’ve undertaken are too high,” said Wang, who asked to be identified by her surname only because she was talking about a private matter. “It might be time to prepare for darker times ahead.”

