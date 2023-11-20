China Drafts List Of 50 Property Firms Eligible For Funding

Chinese national flags fly over Tiananmen Square along with other red flags ahead of the fifth plenary session of the First Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. China reappointed several top economic officials in a leadership reshuffle Sunday, giving investors greater continuity as Beijing overhauls financial regulation and grapples with escalating tensions with the US. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg