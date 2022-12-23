China Covid Surge Drives Bulk Drug Prices Higher For Indian Pharma Firms
Margins and profitability of pharma firms may come under pressure amid Covid resurgence in China.
A Covid surge in China risks causing a shortage of active pharma ingredients and increase prices in India as domestic drugmakers source bulk of their requirement from the neighbouring nation.
Indian companies are paying 12-25% higher prices for APIs like paracetamol, azithromycin, amoxicillin, and potassium clavulanate in the past few days, according to Sudarshan Jain, secretary general at Indian Pharmaceutical Association. "API prices could inch higher further if Covid-19 situation worsens in China."
India is better insulated and prepared this time, and large companies are holding raw material inventory for three to four months, Jain said, adding the impact of the price hike may be seen only after April-June of 2023. Smaller companies may, however, find it difficult to hold inventory and witness a short-term impact, he said.
India, the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world, imports 70% of its requirement of active pharmaceutical ingredients—an essential raw material for making a final drug—from China, according to the latest PwC report with data up to 2019. The dependence on China is high for APIs used in penicillin G, levodopa, streptomycin, meropenem, carbidopa, vancomycin, gentamicin and progesterone.
"Any increase in the prices of APIs could have an impact on companies' margins and profitability in lag end of Q4FY23 or early Q1FY24," Purvi Shah, analyst at Kotak Securities, said. "Freight and logistics costs are more of a worry than the price hikes. Will be in wait and watch mode till we have some data emerge out of Q3FY23."
On average, APIs contribute 40% of the cost of a drug and in certain cases, that may go up to 70–80%.
To cut reliance on pharma raw material imports from China, India offers production-linked incentives to boost domestic manufacturing in the long term.
Still, the country imports 50% of the critical APIs mostly from China, according to a PwC report. While domestically produced APIs account for half of the total bulk drugs needed, key starting materials for most APIs are still sourced from China, it said. These include caffeine, chloramphenicol, azithromycin, sulfadoxine, ciprofloxacin, metformin, ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, ofloxacin, ampicillin, amoxicillin and cephalosporins.
India exported bulk drugs and intermediates worth Rs 33,320 crore in financial year 2021-22. But the country also imported APIs and key starting materials worth Rs 35,249 crore during the year.