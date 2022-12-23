China Covid Surge Drives Bulk Drug Prices Higher For Indian Pharma Firms

A Covid surge in China risks causing a shortage of active pharma ingredients and increase prices in India as domestic drugmakers source bulk of their requirement from the neighbouring nation.

Indian companies are paying 12-25% higher prices for APIs like paracetamol, azithromycin, amoxicillin, and potassium clavulanate in the past few days, according to Sudarshan Jain, secretary general at Indian Pharmaceutical Association. "API prices could inch higher further if Covid-19 situation worsens in China."

India is better insulated and prepared this time, and large companies are holding raw material inventory for three to four months, Jain said, adding the impact of the price hike may be seen only after April-June of 2023. Smaller companies may, however, find it difficult to hold inventory and witness a short-term impact, he said.

India, the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world, imports 70% of its requirement of active pharmaceutical ingredients—an essential raw material for making a final drug—from China, according to the latest PwC report with data up to 2019. The dependence on China is high for APIs used in penicillin G, levodopa, streptomycin, meropenem, carbidopa, vancomycin, gentamicin and progesterone.