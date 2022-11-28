China Covid Protests: Here's What We Know So Far

Over the weekend, crowds estimated to be in thousands gathered in several major cities across China to protest against the Chinese government’s long-running restrictions on Covid.

The protests were triggered by a fire in Xinjiang. Bloomberg reported that at least 10 people died in a fire in a highrise in Urumqi, the capital of the province. The reason for the deaths is being attributed to virus controls under the Covid Zero policy, which reportedly hampered rescue efforts as fire trucks struggled to get close enough to the building.

Protests were also reported in Shanghai, where crowds gathered over the weekend to mourn the dead and call for an easing of Covid restrictions.

