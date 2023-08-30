China Moves to Stabilize Finances of Troubled Shadow Bank

Citic Trust Co., a unit of conglomerate Citic Group Corp., and CCB Trust Co., backed by China Construction Bank Corp., will lead the effort to stabilize operations at Zhongrong, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. It couldn’t immediately be determined what might result from their involvement, though a similar examination by Citic of Huarong Asset Management Co. led to a $6.6 billion bailout of the bad-debt manager in 2021.