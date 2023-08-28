Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's Parents To Recieve This Gift From Anand Mahindra

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa won many hearts after fighting valiantly against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final of the Chess World Cup 2023. Magnus Carlsen defeated R Praggnanandhaa by 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break in Baku on August 24 after the classical games ended in a stalemate. Magnus prevailed against Praggnanandhaa in a thrilling tiebreak!

Praggnanandhaa who won the silver medal, secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates tournament next year.

Following his phenomenal performance in the Chess World Cup 2023, which saw Praggnanandhaa become the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament, congratulations and wishes poured in from across the nation. From PM Narendra Modi to Cricket master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar were among the few who congratulated this young champion on his fantastic acheivement.

Another such famous personality who was in awe of this young champion was Anand Mahindra - the chairman of Mahindra Group, who was seen cheering the young Indian lads at every step of the 2023 Chess World Cup. From the beginning of the tournament till the finals, Anand Mahindra was seen applauding the talent of R Praggnanandhaa.