This news article was not written by AI. No, seriously.

Honestly, when asked to write on the new chatbot taking the internet by storm, letting AI piece together an article about itself seemed logical. This writer, however, turned to Twitter and Google for research. Turns out, the best source was the chatbot itself.

ChatGPT, which generates human-like text in real time, is the latest addition to OpenAI Inc.’s suite of machine learning-driven language models. It is specifically designed to generate text in a conversational manner, making it ideal for applications such as chatbots and virtual assistants.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT—or Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer—was trained on a massive dataset of human conversation, allowing it to learn complexities of natural language. That allows it to generate text that is coherent and fluent, making it difficult to distinguish from text written by a human.