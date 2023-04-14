AI Is Moving Fast Enough To Break Things. Sound Familiar?

In blog posts, OpenAI has said it can anticipate a future in which it submits its models for independent review or even agrees to limit its technology in key ways. But it hasn’t said how it would decide to do this. For now it argues that the way to minimize the damage its technology can cause is to limit the level of access its partners have to its most advanced tools, governing their use through licensing agreements. The controls on older and less powerful tools don’t necessarily have to be as strong, says Greg Brockman, an OpenAI co-founder who’s now its president and chairman. “You want to have some gap so that we have some breathing room to really focus on safety and get that right,” he says.