Chatbot Frenzy Drives Baidu’s Stock Rally to Extreme Levels

The Wall Street craze sparked by OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool gives a taste of what may come if Baidu manages to convince investors and users of its new service — or vice versa. Nvidia Corp., touted as a preferred pick for the AI cohort, remains near the top of the S&P 500’s performance ranking. Meantime, smaller stocks like BuzzFeed Inc. that rode on the theme have seen their rallies flop in a matter of days.