Charlie Munger's Influence Will Be Felt For Generations, Says Ramesh Damani

Charlie Munger's influence will be felt beyond the investing world for generations to come, according to market veteran Ramesh Damani.

"I think his influence will be felt not only in terms of investing, but in terms of philosophy, logic, architecture, corporate governance for many many generations beyond this one," Damani said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Munger, who was vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Warren Buffett's partner for the last six decades, died at the age of 99 on Nov. 28.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Buffett, chief executive at the company, said in a statement.