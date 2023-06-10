EV Charging Stocks Sink After General Motors Says It Will Use Tesla’s Charging Network 

JPMorgan continues to see overweight-rated ChargePoint as well-positioned to benefit in areas where Tesla doesn’t compete, such as work, multifamily and fleet. They are less clear on EVgo’s direction in the long-term, but said the company continues to have significant partnerships with other EV makers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. It’s likely that even given the news with Tesla, GM could take a multi-faceted approach in the future. JPMorgan has a neutral rating on EVgo.