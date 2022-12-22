Chaos At Delhi Airport A Rude Reminder Of Delayed Expansion

Missed flights and long queues at the Delhi airport recently are a rude reminder of India’s infrastructure playing catch-up with the country’s needs as late expansion and inadequate manpower threaten a repeat of the chaos.

“It’s going to happen cyclically and repeatedly,” Mark Martin, founder and chief executive officer at the aviation consultancy Martin Consulting, said. “We have a massive infrastructure gap, and it’s not easy to get funding for the expansion.”

Complaints of people missing flights despite reaching the airport on time, huge crowds, passengers jumping queues, and overwhelmed staff at the Delhi airport flooded social media as the infrastructure failed to manage a surge in flyers, driven by the festive season and revenge travel after the pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, visited the airport to take stock of the situation. After his visit, the number of entry gates was increased, the number of flights during peak hours was reduced, and new X-ray screening and automatic tray retrieval systems were added.