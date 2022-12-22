Chaos At Delhi Airport A Rude Reminder Of Delayed Expansion
Missed flights and long queues at the Delhi airport recently are a rude reminder of India’s infrastructure playing catch-up with the country’s needs as late expansion and inadequate manpower threaten a repeat of the chaos.
“It’s going to happen cyclically and repeatedly,” Mark Martin, founder and chief executive officer at the aviation consultancy Martin Consulting, said. “We have a massive infrastructure gap, and it’s not easy to get funding for the expansion.”
Complaints of people missing flights despite reaching the airport on time, huge crowds, passengers jumping queues, and overwhelmed staff at the Delhi airport flooded social media as the infrastructure failed to manage a surge in flyers, driven by the festive season and revenge travel after the pandemic.
The Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, visited the airport to take stock of the situation. After his visit, the number of entry gates was increased, the number of flights during peak hours was reduced, and new X-ray screening and automatic tray retrieval systems were added.
That the minister's intervention was required underscores the problem. More so when the congestion at the airport happened even as the number of daily flights has yet to reach pre-Covid levels.
The average domestic daily frequency of flights at the Delhi airport is 979 in the current month, way below the 1,024 in December 2019, according to data provided by Tanuj Kapta, team leader of Consulting and Research at CAPA India. For international flights, the number stands at 251 compared with 276 in the pre-Covid period.
At the same time, the daily passenger traffic is scaling new heights, with several days in December registering more than 4 lakh passengers in a single day.
Scindia expects the air passenger traffic to touch the 40 crore mark in the next four years, nearly five times the passenger traffic in FY22.
“The crowding is likely to happen at certain pockets again, where expansion is slower than the growth in traffic,” said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director of consulting at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, said.
Terminal 4 at New Delhi Airport was earlier expected to be completed in 2022 to handle a total of 4 crore passengers annually at the airport, but now it stands delayed. Other new airport projects such as Jewar International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, New Pune International Airport, and Goa Mopa Airport have all crossed their original deadlines.
"After Covid hit, certain airports slowed down their expansion plans as passenger traffic completely dried up for months," Padmanabhan said.
Some people also pointed out the constraints on the Central Industrial Security Force staff that oversees security at these airports. While the staffing has remained below the sanctioned amount, the replacement of certain personnel with private security has also led to problems.
"The exponential growth in the sector would be a challenge for the agencies involved in providing security since trained security personnel, security infrastructure, and related security protocols need to keep pace with growth," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture said in a report adopted and presented in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
“The Committee notes that though the vacancy position of the CISF at airports, as compared to the total sanctioned strength, is satisfactory, there is a vacancy of 1,166 security personnel,” the committee added in the report focusing on airport security.
It said that at least full sanctioned strength of CISF should be provided at airports given to deter high-tech methods of intrusion used by subversive elements.
According to Padmanabhan, the only long-term solution to ease the congestion is the expansion of either existing terminals or building new ones. Meanwhile, a staggered schedule for flights, a streamlined workforce, and higher coordination among the staff will be the way to go, he said.
In a meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary on Wednesday, the airports were advised that they "must install additional capacity and redesign their systems and processes, wherever needed to be in readiness for any peak demand scenario".
Airports were also asked to put sign boards to indicate the real-time waiting time at entry gates, security lane and also sharing of the information through social media feeds, check whether airlines are manning their check-in counters adequately.
Installation of additional X-ray machines to increase the number of security lanes, rebalancing the peak hour flight schedule with the availability of security lanes, disseminating all the relevant information to passengers were also in on the list of steps laid out for airport operators.