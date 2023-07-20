Chandrayaan-3: Tata Steel Manufactured Crane Used In Rocket Launch

BQPrimeBusiness NewsChandrayaan-3: Tata Steel Manufactured Crane Used In Rocket Launch
Private steel major Tata Steel on Wednesday said that it manufactured the crane used for the successful launch of the LVM3-M4 rocket, dubbed as 'Fat Boy', in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

20 Jul 2023, 12:22 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: ISRO</p></div>
Source: ISRO

It said the crane was manufactured in Tata Growth Shop in Jamshedpur.

"Our cutting-edge crane technology played a crucial role... We supplied the Electric Overhead Traveling crane which was installed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh," it said.

"Through our contribution to the launch... we reaffirm our commitment to fostering India's technological advancement and growth," it stated.

The rocket was launched from Sriharikota on July 14.

