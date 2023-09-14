Chandelier Maker Tisva Lights Up Kolkata Ahead Of Festive Season

Tisva, the maker of designer chandeliers and ceiling lights, is looking to explore the eastern region after creating a niche in the rest of India.

The brand unveiled its maiden flagship store in Kolkata as wealthy shoppers indulge in luxury goods, defying inflation and potential economic slowdown.

Spread across 1,740 square feet, the new Tisva studio in South Kolkata's upscale market will house all things lighting—from basic to high-end, opulent to minimalistic—as well as luxury and architectural solutions. The brand also aims to tap the potential upcountry market, comprising the periphery of Kolkata and the entire eastern market, for designer lighting.

"Lighting has become an integral part of home decor and is no more just restricted to bulbs and battens," Vikas Gandhi, president and business head (lighting) at Tisva told BQ Prime. In the last five years, consumer spending on designer lights in one visit has grown by seven times, he said.

Today, if people are spending a minimum of Rs 1 crore on the interior design of their dream homes, around 5–6% of the budget is spent on lighting, according to Gandhi. "Earlier, the budget for lighting used to be less than Rs 1 lakh ... and that's the average number. In the case of ultra-luxury homes, people are spending Rs 10 lakh on just one chandelier."