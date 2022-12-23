Chanda Kochhar's Arrest: A Timeline Of Events

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi on Friday evening. Kochhar has been under investigation since 2018, when allegations of quid pro quo against her came to light.

The allegations pertain to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group's high-value loans from ICICI Bank, following which it allegedly engaged in a series of transactions wit NuPower Renewables owned by Deepak Kochhar.

While Kochhar's exit from the bank came on account of the independent enquiry against her, the allegations were older than that. After the bank fired Kochhar, it also initiated a claw back provision against her, claiming bonuses paid to her in the years before.

The CBI and the enforcement directorate have been investigating various aspects of the case for the last four years.

Here's the timeline of what led to Kochhar's arrest: