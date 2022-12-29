Chanda Kochhar, Husband Deepak, Videocon Founder Dhoot Sent To Judicial Custody Till Jan 10

A special CBI court here on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a loan fraud case.

The Kochhars were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation last Friday. Dhoot was arrested on Monday.

The three were produced before special judge S H Gwalani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday.

The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their custody further.