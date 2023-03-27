CGD Firms Source Over 70% Of Ceiling Price Gas On Indian Gas Exchange: IGX MD

The city gas distribution firms, supplying transportation (CNG) and domestic gas (PNG), are sourcing more than 70% of the gas priced at the ceiling on the Indian Gas Exchange Ltd. after the government allowed priority allocation of this gas to the CGD firms on the exchange to meet their incremental demand.

Ceiling-priced gas is the gas sold by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. from their high-pressure, high-temperature, or challenging fields. Although the government allowed the sale of this gas on the exchange in 2021, it capped the price and reviewed it every six months in June and October.

Additionally, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) accorded highest priority on Jan. 13 to the CNG and PNG segments for allocation of the ceiling price of gas among bidders. This has aided CGD entities participation on the IGX since the notification.

"The CGD entities are now able to source the shortfall in the APM gas allocation through ceiling price gas on IGX," Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, managing director at IGX Ltd., told BQ Prime in an interview.

This has helped them replace the expensive Regasified-LNG (RLNG) from their portfolio and allowed CGD entities to manage the CNG prices to end consumers, which had earlier reached parity with petrol prices, Mediratta said.

ONGC and RIL have cumulatively sold almost 3–4 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) of ceiling gas on IGX since the government notification.

"About 70% of the auctioned ceiling price gas has been sourced by CGD entities for their CNG and PNG segments in the auctions conducted since the MoPNG order. The CGD entities sourced a ceiling price for gas of 2.7 MMSCMD in February 2023 and 2.64 MMSCMD in March 2023 on the IGX," Mediratta said.

The sourcing will increase further as both RIL and ONGC ramp up their production from the HP and HT fields. "We expect at least 10% of this production to come to the exchanges in the coming quarters," he said.

The price of liquefied natural gas skyrocketed to $54 per million metric British thermal units in August and September of 2022 following the Ukraine war. City gas distribution firms like Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Torrent Gas Ltd., and Adani Gas were forced to import costly LNG since the government reduced the allocation of administered price mechanism (APM) gas to meet the requirement from other priority sectors.

The aggregate CNG and PNG demand of about 25–26 MMSCMD by the CGD firms is met largely with an APM allocation of about 22.5 MMSCMD, which is around 90% of the total demand. The balance shortfall of 10%, and at times, 15%, is sourced by CGD entities through the market, Mediratta said.

The CGD industry is also required to source gas for the entire industrial and commercial demand from the market. This demand is mostly from small and medium enterprises, which are highly sensitive to prices.