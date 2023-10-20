CG Power And Industrial Solutions Q2 Results: Profit Surges 35.4%, Beating Estimates

The board of the company approved the capacity expansion of its various units.

Proposal to expand the manufacturing capacity of the Large Industrial Machines unit situated at Mandiddeep, Bhopal, at a capital outlay of Rs 35 crore. This expansion would increase the capacity of LIM from 1,002 units per annum to 1,728 units per annum.

Proposal to expand the manufacturing capacity of Instrument Transformers and Condenser Bushings, Medium Voltage Switchgear and GIS unit of the company's Switchgears Division situated in Nashik, at a capital outlay of Rs 155 crore.