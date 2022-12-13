ADVERTISEMENT
CFTC Planning To Sue Bankman-Fried, FTX And Alameda For Fraud
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will bring a case against Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda Research.
(Bloomberg) -- The top US derivatives regulator is planning to sue FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will bring a case against Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda Research, said the person who asked not to be named discussing the plans.
The CFTC’s case would add to the significant legal troubles already facing Bankman-Fried. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday accused him of carrying out a multi-year scheme to defraud investors. He’s also facing US criminal charges and was arrested Monday in the Bahamas.
