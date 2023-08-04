ADVERTISEMENT
CESC Q1 Profit Grows 24% To Rs 368 Crore
It had logged Rs 297 crore profit in April-June 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Power utility CESC Ltd. on Friday posted about 24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 368 crore for June quarter 2023-24, on account of higher income.
Total income rose to Rs 4,369 crore from Rs 4,146 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses were at Rs 4,194 crore as against Rs 3,934 crore a year ago.
Kolkata-based CESC belongs to RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.
