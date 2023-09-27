CenturyPly Sets Revenue Target Of Rs 12,000 Crore By 2031

Addressing shareholders on outlook, Bhajanka said, "India is entering an exciting new phase. In the fiscal year 2022-23, we continued to outpace the global GDP growth of 3.2 per cent compared to the domestic growth rate of 7.2 per cent in FY23 - one of the few exceptions amidst the current worldwide economic slowdown."

"This marks one of the initial instances where India is significantly deviating from the global trend, and we anticipate this trend to continue sustainably driven by infrastructure push," he said.