Centre Warns Officers Overstaying Deputation, Foreign Posting Of Disciplinary Action

"In the event of the officer overstaying for any reason whatsoever, he or she is liable to disciplinary action and other adverse civil service consequences which would include the period of unauthorised overstay not being counted as qualifying service for the purpose of pension and that any increment due during the period of unauthorised overstay being deferred with cumulative effect, till the date on which the officer rejoins his parent cadre," the DoPT said, reiterating its earlier directives in this regard.