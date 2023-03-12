Centre Should Regulate Manufacturing Of Drugs Instead Of State Bodies, New Bill Moots

Section 22(c) of the draft bill says: 'Manufacture for sale or distribution, any drug or cosmetic, except under and in accordance with a licence issued by the central licensing authority in such form and manner as may be prescribed'. Presently, all manufacturing activities relating to drugs and cosmetics are regulated by the respective state governments through their drug control organisations. Once the proposed bill is passed by Parliament, all the powers of the state governments relating to regulation of manufacture of drugs and cosmetics will go to the Centre through the CDSCO, an official source explained.