Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance By 4% To 42%

The central government is likely to increase dearness allowance for its over 1 crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42% from existing 38% as per the agreed formula for the purpose.

The DA for employees and pensioners are worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers, brought out every month by the Labour Bureau, a wing of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Talking to PTI, All India Railwaymen Federation General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra said "the CPI-IW for Dec. 2022 was released on Jan. 31, 2023. The dearness allowance hike works out to be 4.23%. But the government does not factor in hiking DA beyond decimal point. Thus. DA is likely to be increased by four percentage points to 42%."

He explained that the expenditure department of the Ministry of Finance will formulate a proposal to hike DA along with its revenue implication and will put up the proposal before the Union Cabinet for approval.

The DA hike will be effective from Jan. 1, 2023.

Presently, over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners are getting 38% DA.

Last revision in DA was done on Sept. 28, 2022, which was effective from July 1, 2022.

The Centre had increased DA by four percentage points to 38% based on the percentage increase in 12-monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

The DA is provided to employees and pensioners to compensate them for rising prices. The cost of living increases over a period of time and is reflected through CPI-IW.

The allowance is revised periodically twice a year.