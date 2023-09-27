Centre Gets More Time In X's Appeal Against Content-Blocking Directive

The Karnataka High Court gave more time to the Union government on Wednesday for deciding on certain aspects in the appeal filed by X, formerly known as Twitter, against the order to block specific posts and accounts.

The social media platform is contesting a single judge's ruling in June that had dismissed its challenge against the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's directives. The court had also imposed a Rs 50-lakh fine for not following the orders.

X submitted before the division bench of Justices G Narendar and Vijaykumar Patil that the issue was not the amount of Rs 50 lakh, but about clarification on whether the platform has to obey government orders regarding blocking of posts.