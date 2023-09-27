Centre Gets More Time In X's Appeal Against Content-Blocking Directive

BQPrimeBusiness NewsCentre Gets More Time In X's Appeal Against Content-Blocking Directive
The matter will be heard next on Oct. 4

27 Sep 2023, 2:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Representational Image (Source: Unsplash)

The Karnataka High Court gave more time to the Union government on Wednesday for deciding on certain aspects in the appeal filed by X, formerly known as Twitter, against the order to block specific posts and accounts.

The social media platform is contesting a single judge's ruling in June that had dismissed its challenge against the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's directives. The court had also imposed a Rs 50-lakh fine for not following the orders.

X submitted before the division bench of Justices G Narendar and Vijaykumar Patil that the issue was not the amount of Rs 50 lakh, but about clarification on whether the platform has to obey government orders regarding blocking of posts.

In the previous hearing, the high court had also asked the central government if they would rethink its blocking orders. The court remarked that if the government passes reasonable orders in the case, it would be able to avoid unnecessary publicity.

However, the government asked for more time during the hearing on Wednesday. The matter will be heard next on Oct. 4.

The social media platform went to court last year to challenge these orders under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It grants the governments the authority to issue directives for public access to any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource. These powers can be invoked for various reasons, including safeguarding India's security, preserving public order and preventing incitement to cognisable offences.

