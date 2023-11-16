Cement Sector Q2 Performance: Demand Booms, Profit Soars

Major Indian cement companies' aggregate profit rose 2.84 times year-on-year in the September quarter, driven by volume growth as demand from both trade and non-trade segments remained strong.

Aggregate revenue from operations also rose 14% year-on-year, with the largest revenue growth coming from Ramco Cements Ltd. and Shree Cement Ltd. at 30.5% and 18.9%, respectively.

Ramco Cements reported the highest net profit growth of 19.46 times, while ACC Ltd. turned profitable with Rs 397.9 crore in net profit, compared to a loss of Rs 87.3 crore a year ago.