Cement Sector Q2 Performance: Demand Booms, Profit Soars
Aggregate revenue from operations of major Indian cement companies rose 14% year-on-year led by Ramco Cement and Shree Cement.
Major Indian cement companies' aggregate profit rose 2.84 times year-on-year in the September quarter, driven by volume growth as demand from both trade and non-trade segments remained strong.
Aggregate revenue from operations also rose 14% year-on-year, with the largest revenue growth coming from Ramco Cements Ltd. and Shree Cement Ltd. at 30.5% and 18.9%, respectively.
Ramco Cements reported the highest net profit growth of 19.46 times, while ACC Ltd. turned profitable with Rs 397.9 crore in net profit, compared to a loss of Rs 87.3 crore a year ago.
Demand-Driven Volumes
The aggregate volume growth of the companies rose 14% year-on-year due to robust demand. The growth was due to higher government spending on infrastructure and housing, robust real estate demand, a lower cost of construction, and an improvement in individual homebuyers' demand.
Ramco Cements led with a volume growth of 37%, followed by ACC and UltraTech Cement Ltd. at 17% and 16%, respectively.
Margin Improvement
All the companies taken into consideration for this analysis recorded double-to-triple-digit Ebitda growth, led by ACC with 33.53 times growth, followed by Ambuja Cements and Ramco Cements.
ACC and Ambuja Cements also had the highest margin expansion of 1,197 and 1,100 basis points, respectively. Most of the company's Ebitda margin stood in the 15% to 20% range, except for Ramco Cements at 23%.
The margin improvement was mainly on the back of softening input costs. On average, power & fuel and logistics costs witnessed a 22% and 3% decline, respectively, positively impacting the operational performance.
The cost of raw materials rose 8% on the back of elevated slag and flyash prices. Ambuja Cements saw the highest increase in raw material prices at 14%, followed by ACC and Shree Cement.
Large Capacity Expansions
The cement companies have also announced extensive capacity expansion. Currently, UltraTech Cement has the highest capacity at 132.5 million tonne per annum, followed by the Adani cement companies, including Ambuja Cements and ACC, at 67.5 MTPA.
UltraTech Cement has currently commissioned a cement capacity of 2.5 MTPA and has a target to reach 155–160 MTPA by fiscal 2026 in a phased manner. Adani cement companies aim to reach 140 MTPA by fiscal 2028 and currently have a 14 MT addition under implementation.
Shree Cement has the third largest capacity at 46.9 MTPA currently, with an approved capacity addition of 3.4 MT. It has a capacity target of 68 MTPA by fiscal 2025 and an 80 MTPA target by 2030.
Dalmia Bharat aims to expand its 43.7-MTPA capacity to 70–75 MTPA by fiscal 2027 and 110–130 MTPA by 2030, out of which 15 MTPA may be inorganic, according to estimates by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Stock Performance
In the year-to-date timeframe, Ramco Cements has outperformed all the other companies at 40.13%, followed by UltraTech Cement at 25.25%.
In the past month, UltraTech Cement has outperformed all its peers and is the only company in the green, while all companies were down.
ACC is the top loser in the one-month and year-to-date time periods, with a fall of 9.38% and 24.55%, respectively.
Shree Cement is the most expensive company in terms of valuations, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a current market price of Rs 26,168.90 per share. Ramco Cements and ACC are next, with current share prices of Rs 988.75 and Rs 1,841 per share, respectively.
