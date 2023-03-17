Cement Companies Likely To Invest Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore To Add 145-155 MT Capacity By FY27: Crisil

The continuing demand for housing, which accounts for 60–65% of cement demand, and aggressive government investments in infrastructure will drive demand, nudging cement-makers to add 145–155 MT in fresh capacity at an investment of Rs 1.2 lakh crore by FY27, according to a report by Crisil.

With 570 million tonne of installed capacity, India is the world's second-largest cement producer after China. Between FY12 and FY23, the installed capacity grew by a whopping 61% to 570 MT from 353 MT in FY12 -- a net addition of 217 MT from 2013 to 2022 -- and FY22 saw the highest capacity addition of 34 MT.

Cement companies are expected to go on an expansion spree and add 145–155 MT of capacity between FY 2023 and 2027. That translates to a 4-5% compound annual growth rate on a high base. A robust 6-7% CAGR expected in demand over these five fiscals will encourage the growth in supply, Crisil said in a note.

The expected 145–155 MT of fresh capacity addition will entail a likely capex of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, with large producers accounting for more than half of the spending. They will be able to fund the capex through internal accruals with comfortable gearing, giving them the financial flexibility to raise debt, the report said.