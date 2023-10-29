Cello World IPO: All You Need To Know

BQPrimeBusiness NewsCello World IPO: All You Need To Know
The consumer houseware's IPO comprises a offer for sales of 29,320,987 shares, amounting to up to Rs 1900 crore.

29 Oct 2023, 10:56 AM IST
BQPrime
Cello World will launch its initial public offering on Oct. 30. The IPO issue will close on Nov. 1.

The consumer houseware's IPO comprises a offer for sales of 29,320,987 shares, amounting to up to Rs 1,900 crore. The company does not have any fresh issue.

Issue Details

  • Issue Opens: Oct. 30

  • Issue Closes: Nov. 1

  • OFS Size: Rs 1,900 crore

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 1,900 crore

  • Price Band: Rs 617-648 per share

  • Lot Size: 23 Shares

  • Face Value: Rs 5 per share

  • Listing: BSE and NSE

Business

Cello World primarily deals in three categories: stationery and writing instruments, molded furniture, consumer housewares, and associated goods.

Company own/lease and operate 13 manufacturing facilities across five locations in India, as of June 30, and is currently establishing a glassware manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. Company's manufacturing capabilities allow it to manufacture a diverse range of products in-house

Product Categories

  • Consumer Houseware

  • Writing Instruments and Stationery

  • Moulded Furniture and Allied Products

Risks

  • Fluctuations in raw material prices, especially plastic granules and plastic polymer prices, and disruptions in their availability may have an adverse effect on business

  • Reliance on third-party contract manufacturers for some of the products subjects it to risks, which, if realised, could affect company's business.

  • Company's business is subject to seasonality, which may contribute to fluctuations in its results of operations and financial condition.

  • Company has contingent liabilities and commitments, and its financial condition could be adversely affected if these contingent liabilities or commitments materialize.

  • If company is unable to maintain the existing level of capacity utilization rate at its manufacturing facilities, its margins and profitability may be adversely affected.

