Cello World IPO: All You Need To Know
Cello World will launch its initial public offering on Oct. 30. The IPO issue will close on Nov. 1.
The consumer houseware's IPO comprises a offer for sales of 29,320,987 shares, amounting to up to Rs 1,900 crore. The company does not have any fresh issue.
Issue Details
Issue Opens: Oct. 30
Issue Closes: Nov. 1
OFS Size: Rs 1,900 crore
Total Issue Size: Rs 1,900 crore
Price Band: Rs 617-648 per share
Lot Size: 23 Shares
Face Value: Rs 5 per share
Listing: BSE and NSE
Business
Cello World primarily deals in three categories: stationery and writing instruments, molded furniture, consumer housewares, and associated goods.
Company own/lease and operate 13 manufacturing facilities across five locations in India, as of June 30, and is currently establishing a glassware manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. Company's manufacturing capabilities allow it to manufacture a diverse range of products in-house
Product Categories
Consumer Houseware
Writing Instruments and Stationery
Moulded Furniture and Allied Products
Risks
Fluctuations in raw material prices, especially plastic granules and plastic polymer prices, and disruptions in their availability may have an adverse effect on business
Reliance on third-party contract manufacturers for some of the products subjects it to risks, which, if realised, could affect company's business.
Company's business is subject to seasonality, which may contribute to fluctuations in its results of operations and financial condition.
Company has contingent liabilities and commitments, and its financial condition could be adversely affected if these contingent liabilities or commitments materialize.
If company is unable to maintain the existing level of capacity utilization rate at its manufacturing facilities, its margins and profitability may be adversely affected.