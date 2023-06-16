Ceat Targets To Double Export Revenue By FY26, Say Brokerages

Ceat Ltd. targets to double its revenue from exports in the next three years and increase market share in the passenger vehicle segment, according to brokerages.

The tyre maker is targeting 25% of its revenue from exports, they said.

"Ceat focuses on doubling its export revenue by FY26 to Rs 40 billion," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services citing interaction at the company's analyst meet. "The strategy will involve product creation using regional insights from targeted areas and the introduction of new products that will be distinct from the existing ones."

Shares of the tyre manufacturing company gained 0.83% to Rs 2,084.15 apiece, compared to a 0.48% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy', three recommend a 'hold', and five recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.4%.