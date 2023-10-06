CE 02: TVS Motor Starts Production Of EV Jointly Developed With BMW Motorrad
CE 02 has already been unveiled in the global markets and is being marketed as something in between a motorcycle and a scooter.
TVS Motor Co. started production on Friday in the Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant for CE 02, the company's first electric vehicle that is jointly designed and developed with BMW Motorrad.
Both companies have been working together for a decade now and have previously talked about their plans to extend the partnership to future technologies.
CE 02 has already been unveiled in global markets and is being marketed as something in between a motorcycle and a scooter.
"Taking our relationship to the next level, we have started the production of our first jointly designed, developed, and industrialised EV together, the BMW CE 02, at the Hosur plant," KN Radhakrishnan, chief executive officer of TVS Motor, said in a statement.
The company is developing electric vehicles and new platforms in collaboration with BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of the German luxury carmaker.
TVS Motor's scope includes the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products and delivering "world-class quality, supply-chain management, and industrialisation," it said.
The two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles, including the G 310 R, 310 GS, and G310 RR, along with TVS Motor’s flagship motorcycles, the TVS Apache RR 310 and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310.