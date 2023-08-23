CCI Levies Rs 55 Lakh Fine On ADIA, TPG Group

The Competition Commission of India has levied fines totalling Rs 55 lakh on Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and TPG Group for making false declarations before the regulator while availing the green channel facility in a deal related to the acquisition of a stake in UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd. (UPL SAS).

The acquirers, ADIA and TPG Group, shall pay the penalty jointly and severally, the CCI order said.

The transaction pertains to the combination comprising the acquisition of a stake in UPL SAS by Platinum Trust and TPG Upswing through the Upswing Trust, the CCI said in the order.