CCI Introduces 'Leniency Plus' Regime: A Game Changer In Cartel Crackdown?
The purpose of the regime is to empower the CCI in its pursuit to stamp out egregious market behaviour, said industry players.
The Competition Commission of India has published a draft of updated regulations for reduced penalties. These new rules include implementing a programme called "leniency plus", which acts as a fresh tool to identify cartels.
The released document provides insights into how the CCI plans to implement this programme.
The draft rules flow from the amendments in the Competition Act, introduced earlier this year and aim to bring the law on a par with the international best practices, according to Anshuman Sakle, partner at Khaitan & Co.
What Is Leniency Plus?
The concept of "leniency plus" permits a business, that has revealed a cartel and submitted an application for reduced penalties, to submit a separate application on crucial information about another cartel in which the same business is involved.
According to Ravisekhar Nair, partner at Economic Law Practice, the purpose here is to empower the CCI in its pursuit to stamp out egregious market behaviour.
If this disclosure helps the CCI form a preliminary opinion on violation of the Competition Act, it can offer an additional reduction in the penalty to the business, for the case that is currently under investigation. This is done without affecting the rights of the applicant in the new leniency application.
However, the reduction in penalty is subject to CCI’s discretion and depends largely on the likelihood of CCI otherwise detecting such a new cartel, in the absence of the vital disclosures provided by the applicant, said Bharat Budholia, partner at AZB and Partners.
Further, the benefit of leniency plus can also be availed by a facilitator of a cartel, even if they do not operate in the same business or trade as that of the cartel, in which they participate or intend to participate.Bharat Budholia, Partner, AZB & Partners
Features Of The Draft
This provision aims to encourage companies currently under investigation for one cartel, to share information about other cartels.
The draft emphasises the necessity for "full, true, and vital disclosure", ensuring that the commission receives comprehensive and accurate information, said Aviral Kapoor, partner at Alagh & Kapoor Law Offices.
By doing so, they can receive a lower monetary penalty in these cases.
It is ensured that the identity and any information provided by these applicants will be kept confidential.
Since the CCI now has the power to impose penalties, based on global turnover, and has a longer stick, the leniency plus regime makes the carrot all the more attractive, said Unnati Agarwal, partner at IndusLaw.
Nair said given the CCI's ability to enforce significant penalties for cartels, the combined leniency and leniency plus features could be appealing for parties aiming to reduce penalty risks and align their market behavior with competition law.
According to the proposed regulations, a company applying for leniency can receive an extra reduction of up to 30% in the monetary penalty for the first cartel. The company can also benefit from a reduction of the penalty by up to 100% for the newly revealed cartel.
Even though these rules are yet to be implemented, the draft shows how the CCI is planning on dealing with detecting secret cartels, according to Shweta Shroff Chopra, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.
However, the evaluation process to determine whether an application qualifies for the advantages of leniency plus involves some degree of subjectivity, according to Neelambera Sandeepan, partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys.
This subjectivity may bring uncertainty for parties and will add to the commission's work, she said.
A number of jurisdictions such as the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, and Canada have a leniency-plus regime.