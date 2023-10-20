CCI Introduces 'Leniency Plus' Regime: A Game Changer In Cartel Crackdown?

The concept of "leniency plus" permits a business, that has revealed a cartel and submitted an application for reduced penalties, to submit a separate application on crucial information about another cartel in which the same business is involved.

According to Ravisekhar Nair, partner at Economic Law Practice, the purpose here is to empower the CCI in its pursuit to stamp out egregious market behaviour.

If this disclosure helps the CCI form a preliminary opinion on violation of the Competition Act, it can offer an additional reduction in the penalty to the business, for the case that is currently under investigation. This is done without affecting the rights of the applicant in the new leniency application.

However, the reduction in penalty is subject to CCI’s discretion and depends largely on the likelihood of CCI otherwise detecting such a new cartel, in the absence of the vital disclosures provided by the applicant, said Bharat Budholia, partner at AZB and Partners.