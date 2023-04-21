CCI Gives Nod To Blackstone-Emerson Electric Deal

The Competition Commission of India on Friday said it has granted its approval for the stake acquisition in climate technologies' business of Emerson Electric Co. by BCP Emerald Aggregator LP.

BCP Emerald Aggregator is an affiliate of U.S.-based alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc.

The deal has been cleared under the green channel route.

The proposed transaction relates to the acquisition by BCP Emerald Aggregator of a majority stake in the climate technologies business of Emerson Electric, according to the CCI.

The regulator has also approved the proposed investment by Stamford Bridge Investment Pte Ltd., an SPV of GIC (Ventures) and Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd. (Platinum), in BCP Emerald Aggregator.