CCI Clears Deal Involving Acko Technology, CPPIB
CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board .
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the deal involving the acquisition of securities of Acko Technology & Services by a Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's subsidiary and another entity.
CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
In a tweet on Thursday, CCI said it has approved the "acquisition of additional Series E CCPS of Acko Technology & Services Private Limited by Multiples Private Equity Fund III and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc".
Multiples Private Equity Fund III is a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), while Acko is engaged in the business of providing technology and outsourced services, according to the regulator.
Deals beyond a certain threshold have to be approved by CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.