CCI Clears Deal Involving Acko Technology, CPPIB

BQPrimeBusiness NewsCCI Clears Deal Involving Acko Technology, CPPIB
CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board .

25 May 2023, 9:08 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@cytonn_photography?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Cytonn Photography</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/partnership?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Cytonn Photography on Unsplash)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the deal involving the acquisition of securities of Acko Technology & Services by a Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's subsidiary and another entity.

In a tweet on Thursday, CCI said it has approved the "acquisition of additional Series E CCPS of Acko Technology & Services Private Limited by Multiples Private Equity Fund III and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc".

Multiples Private Equity Fund III is a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), while Acko is engaged in the business of providing technology and outsourced services, according to the regulator.

Deals beyond a certain threshold have to be approved by CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

