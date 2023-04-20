BQPrimeBusiness NewsCCI Clears Berhyanda's Stake Acquisition In Suven Pharma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

CCI Clears Berhyanda's Stake Acquisition In Suven Pharma

Berhyanda Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berhyanda Midco Ltd, which is an affiliate of Advent International Corporation.

20 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Colorful pills. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Colorful pills. (Source: freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday said it has cleared Berhyanda Ltd's acquisition of a 76.10% stake in pharmaceutical firm Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Berhyanda Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berhyanda Midco Ltd., which is an affiliate of Advent International Corporation.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition by Berhyanda Ltd for up to 76.10% of the voting share capital of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, by way of a share purchase agreement dated December 26, 2022, and pursuant to the mandatory open offer in compliance with Sebi's SAST regulations, according to an official release.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company that offers its services to global pharmaceutical and agrochemical majors.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT