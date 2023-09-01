CCI Approves Vistara Merger With Air India

The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger of the operator of Vistara Tata SIA Airlines and Air India.

It also approved the acquisition of 25.1% stake in Air India by Singapore Airlines, which is the Tata Group's joint venture partner in Vistara, the competition watchdog informed in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

The Tatas’ plan to earn back the pride of the Maharaja is likely to get a shot in the arm from this consolidation.

Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is a full-service carrier established in 2013 with international operations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

As part of the merger of Vistara with Air India, Singapore Airlines was expected to invest Rs 2,059 crore in Air India and hold 25.1% stake.