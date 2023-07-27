CCI Approves IPCA Labs' Acquisition Of 59.3% Stake In Unichem

The Competition Commission of India has approved Ipca Laboratories Ltd.'s acquisition of up to a 59.3% stake in Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

Ipca will acquire the stake from Unichem's promoter shareholders for a cash consideration of Rs 1,034 crore, which is 2.4 crore shares at a price of Rs 440 apiece.

Ipca Labs had announced the agreement to acquire a stake in an April 24 exchange filing.

The company will be making an open offer to acquire up to 26% of Unichem's shares at the same price, aggregating to Rs 805.4 crore, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Accordingly, the proposed transaction for the acquisition, which was then subject to CCI approval, has now been approved. This is subject to compliance with undertakings voluntarily submitted by the parties, according to a PIB release.