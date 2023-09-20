BQPrimeBusiness NewsCCI Approves Blackstone, TPG Stake Buy In Quality Care India
CCI Approves Blackstone, TPG Stake Buy In Quality Care India

20 Sep 2023, 9:58 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A security guard stands outside the Competition Commission of India headquarters in New Delhi. (Source: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)</p></div>
A security guard stands outside the Competition Commission of India headquarters in New Delhi. (Source: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Anti-trust watchdog Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition by Blackstone and TPG in Quality Care India Ltd.

QCIL is a multi-speciality healthcare provider, which operates a network of multi-speciality hospitals under the brand name 'CARE Hospitals' in several cities across the country.

According to two separate releases, CCI said it has approved the acquisition of about 72.49% and 24.16% stake in Quality Care India Ltd. by BCP Asia II and Centella Mauritius Holdings Ltd, respectively.

BCP Asia II is controlled by funds advised and/or managed by affiliates of Blackstone Inc, while Centella Mauritius Holdings is a special purpose investment vehicle controlled by the affiliates of TPG Inc.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

