CCI Approves Acquisition Of Commercial Real Estate Assets By Nexus Select Trust
Nexus Select Trust is a SEBI-registered real estate investment trust and is backed by global investment firm Blackstone.
Competition Commission of India on Monday approved the acquisition of commercial real estate assets by Nexus Select Trust.
Nexus Select Trust is a SEBI-registered real estate investment trust (acquirer REIT) and is backed by global investment firm Blackstone.
The proposed transaction involves the direct acquisition of 100% shareholding of 15 entities and indirect acquisition of 100% shareholding of two entities acting through acquirer REIT's manager -- Select Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and Nexus South Mall Management Pvt. Ltd., according to an official release.
It also cleared the direct acquisition of 50% equity shares of ITIPL from its existing shareholders by the acquirer REIT (acting through its manager), the release said.
The entities are primarily engaged in the commercial real estate sector in India.