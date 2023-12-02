CBI To Probe Multi-Crore Scam By Three Co-op Banks In Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

In a post on X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "It has been approved to hand over the scams of Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank, Vasishtha Bank and Guru Sovereign Bank to the CBI."

Thousands of depositors had invested their lifetime savings in the bank, keeping their dreams, like marriage of children, buying their own house as a basis for their retirement life. All of them are clueless about their future life due to bankers' fraud, the chief minister said.

"Even when I was the Leader of the Opposition earlier, I was vocal inside and outside the House and participated in protests to get justice for the defrauded depositors. Even then, it was our insistence that this case should be investigated by CBI," he stated.