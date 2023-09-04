CBI Registers FIR Against Former CMD Of IRFC In Gift Purchase Scam

It scrutinised two files and recorded statements of persons involved in the purchase and distribution of the gold coins and other gifts, they said.

"Despite all efforts, IRFC officials led by the then CMD Amitabha Banerjee did not provide the list of beneficiaries of these gold and non-gold corporate gift items... Further, no SOP or laid down procedure for purchase and distribution of such costly items was provided by the IRFC officials," the vigilance complaint, which is now part of the FIR, stated.